Cultural Evening for Caribbean Governors

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Audley Shaw (centre), shares a light moment with (from left), President of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Luis Alberto Moreno, and State Minister in the Finance Ministry, Hon. Fayval Williams. Occasion was a cultural event on the east lawns of Devon House on Tuesday (February 27). The Ministry of Finance hosted the event for participants in the IDB's 7th Annual Caribbean Governors Meeting, which was held over two days at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

Live music from a rhythmic mento band, aromatic authentic Jamaican food and a relaxed ambience greeted Caribbean Governors who took part in the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) meeting, when they arrived at Devon House for a cultural offering last evening (February 27).

The event, which was hosted by the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, provided a comfortable setting for the Governors and other dignitaries to ‘let their hair down’ following the IDB’s 7th Annual Caribbean Governors’ Meeting, which was held over two days at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

Minister of Finance, Hon. Audley Shaw, who was in attendance, ‘dropped legs’ on the dance floor with General Manager for the IDB’s Country Department, Therese Turner-Jones. President of the IDB, Luis Alberto Moreno, also cut the rug with his best moves.



Energy Plus Mento Band and Dimario McDowell and Friends gave the visitors a musical feast and the Tivoli Dance Troupe gave a powerful performance.

Also in attendance were Jamaica’s Representative to the IDB in Washington, Arthur Williams; Cabinet Secretary, Ambassador Douglas Saunders; State Ministers in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams, and Hon Rudyard Spencer; and Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton.

The IDB meeting was held under the theme #JumpCaribbean, and aimed to help the region embrace the reality of the global digital revolution.

The deliberations were also expected to provide insight on how the Caribbean can take advantage of the opportunities for accelerating growth, building resilience to natural disasters and creating vibrant sustainable economies through the digital and technological revolutions.

The meeting included a series of bilateral and plenary sessions and was intended to prepare the Caribbean Governors and the IDB’s management for the substantive deliberations on the future direction of the institutions that are anticipated at the IDB’s Annual General Meeting to be held in Mendoza, Argentina, from March 22 to 25.