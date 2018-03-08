Completion of Preparatory Work on Gated Communities Legislation Anticipated by 2019/20

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (right), converses with (from left): South East St. Andrew Member of Parliament, Julian Robinson; and Chief Executive Officer, Real Estate Board, Sandra Watson-Garrick, during the final in a series of public consultations on the proposed Gated Communities and Town House Complexes legislation at St. Andrew High School in Kingston on March 6. The consultations were hosted by the Real Estate Board/Commission of Strata Corporations. + - Photo: Michael Sloley Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (right), converses with (from left): South East St. Andrew Member of Parliament, Julian Robinson; and Chief Executive Officer, Real Estate Board, Sandra Watson-Garrick, during the final in a series of public consultations on the proposed Gated Communities and Town House Complexes legislation at St. Andrew High School in Kingston on March 6. The consultations were hosted by the Real Estate Board/Commission of Strata Corporations. Story Highlights Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, says he anticipates the completion of preparatory work on the proposed Gated Communities and Town House Complexes legislation, leading to its passage in Parliament by the 2019/20 fiscal year.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, says he anticipates the completion of preparatory work on the proposed Gated Communities and Town House Complexes legislation, leading to its passage in Parliament by the 2019/20 fiscal year.

He was speaking at the final in a series of stakeholder consultations at St. Andrew High School in Kingston on March 6. The fora were hosted by the Real Estate Board/Commission of Strata Corporations.

The proposed Act aims to address issues associated with town houses and gated communities that are not currently covered by legislation.

They include non-payment of maintenance fees, dispute resolution, violation of by-laws and other communal living arrangements.

Noting that the Act could, arguably, represent the last major piece of legislation required to streamline the entire real estate sector into “good order”, Dr. Chang said the consultations were timely.

This, he pointed out, against the background that “we are going to see more and more town houses, gated communities and expanded apartment complexes; so we need the appropriate legislation to ensure that properties are properly maintained and developed”.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chang, who has responsibility for housing, said he is pleased with the manner in which the consultations were executed, the response by participants and their outcomes.

“People are still educating themselves on how the legislation (will) operate. A lot of the issues raised dealt with the common areas of town houses and complexes that are not governed by any special legislation. Once the law comes into play, you will have the legal framework by which to operate, so persons affected can seek remedy through the law,” he noted.

Dr. Chang contended that the vibrancy of the stakeholders’ participation augurs well for the legislation, as it reflected the citizens’ interest in the subject and their determination to safeguard their investments.

With the consultations now completed, work on the legislation will continue with the preparation of a Cabinet submission before its tabling in Parliament.

“Once laid in the House, citizens will have an opportunity to review it… and make recommendations,” Dr. Chang told JIS News.