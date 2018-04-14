Bpo Earnings Could Reach US$750 Million by 2020

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley (Left), speaks with President of the Business Process Industry Association of Jamaica (BPIAJ), Gloria Henry, on the final day of the two-day Outsource2Jamaica inaugural Symposium and Expo held at the Montego Bay Convention from April 12 to 13. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley (Left), speaks with President of the Business Process Industry Association of Jamaica (BPIAJ), Gloria Henry, on the final day of the two-day Outsource2Jamaica inaugural Symposium and Expo held at the Montego Bay Convention from April 12 to 13. Story Highlights Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, says the local business process outsourcing sector (BPO), which is valued at more than US$400 million, continues to grow exponentially, and could reach US$750 million by 2020.

“Employment figures have more than doubled when compared to 2007. The BPO sector is now employing over 26, 000 persons island-wide. Within the sector, we have approximately 60 firms operating, including several industry heavyweights such as Xerox, Teleperformance, Sutherland Global Services, Alorica, HGS and Startek,” he noted further.

The Minister said he is also heartened by a recent study conducted with companies involved in outsourcing, which revealed that the sector is expected to see growth across all functions surveyed particularly IT, finance, and HR.



“Over the years, we have seen tremendous growth in the local sector, boasting a compound annual growth rate of 20 per cent per annum,” he said.

Minister Wheatley was delivering the keynote address on the final day of the Outsource2Jamaica Symposium and Expo at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, St. James on April 13.

He noted however, that there are still too many persons who are in the dark about the opportunities that the sector presents, pointing out that BPO is more than call centre operations.

“BPO is much more than that and its value, both locally and internationally, exceeds what most persons know or expect from the sector,” he said.

He pointed out that locally, the sector provides a wide range of services spanning medical, legal, financial, information communication technology (ICT), human resources, among others.

Dr. Wheatley said he is very pleased that Jamaica has become an integral part of “a global movement” in outsourcing, an area, which he said, has been steadily becoming the preferred choice for many firms.

“At a global level, the sector is projected to reach US$262.2 billion by 2022 driven by cost benefits achieved by outsourcing back-office administration, the development of new generation technologies such as process automation, big data analytics, Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) and embedded analytics-based BPO,” he pointed out.

“Growing competitiveness of global markets and the ensuing pressure on businesses to run efficiently and ensure cost effectiveness is providing opportunities for accelerated growth in BPO services,” he said.

Jamaica, he contended, is in a good position to benefit from expansion in these services.

The Outsource2Jamaica Symposium and Expo was put on by the Business Process Industry Association of Jamaica (BPIAJ) and its members and partners, including JAMPRO.

It ran from April 12-13 and was designed to provide a platform to raise the profile of Jamaica as a BPO destination.

JIS REGIONAL OFFICE