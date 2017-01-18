Ambassador Marks Commends Organisers of David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Scholarship Fund

Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks (centre), shares a photo opportunity with members of the organising committee of the David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Scholarship Fund at the sixth annual fundraising ball held on January 14 at the National Education Association Atrium in downtown Washington DC. + - Photo: Derrick Scott Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks (centre), shares a photo opportunity with members of the organising committee of the David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Scholarship Fund at the sixth annual fundraising ball held on January 14 at the National Education Association Atrium in downtown Washington DC. Story Highlights Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, has lauded the organisers of the Jamaica David “Wagga” Hunt Scholarship fund for providing US$66,000 in support to students at Calabar High and Kingston College over the past eight years.

She was delivering the keynote address at the sixth annual fundraising ball for the scholarship held at the National Education Association Atrium in Washington DC on Saturday (January 14).

“I cannot praise you enough, members of the diaspora who have been supportive of this and other charitable initiatives over the years, which have supported the efforts of the Government in providing invaluable assistance in the areas of health and education,” the Ambassador added.



“Through the unwavering efforts of committee members to preserve the distinguished name and legacy of David Hunt, an exemplary graduate of Kingston College and highly successful sports administrator at Calabar High, several young male students have been afforded the opportunity to pursue their dreams and chart a course for their future,” she said.

Ambassador Marks pointed out that the scholarship awards have served to promote academic excellence and facilitate the development of well-rounded young men.

“These goals complement the efforts of the Government, diaspora and civil society to ensure that our young male students are not left behind,” she said.

She added that such initiatives are critical in light of statistics indicating that young men aged 13-25 are the main victims and perpetrators of crime.

Chairman of the David ‘Wagga’ Hunt scholarship committee, Christopher Hunt, said the scholarship fund was established to preserve the legacy of his brother, who passed away in October 2007.

Seventeen students have benefited from awards over the eight years to cover tuition, books and other expenses. Six students received scholarships for 2016/17; three each from Calabar High and Kingston College.

Each scholarship is valued at US$1,000 and covers the students from grade eight through to sixth from.

The recipients must display commendable academic performance, be involved in sports and other extracurricular activities, and deemed in need of financial assistance.