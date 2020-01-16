Work To Begin Soon On Port Royal Street Coastal Revetment Project

Work To Begin Soon On Port Royal Street Coastal Revetment Project

Story Highlights Work is expected to begin shortly on the Port Royal Street Coastal Revetment Project.

This follows Cabinet’s approval for the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) to grant a $950,000,000-contract to S&G Road Surfacing Materials Limited for the construction.

Speaking at today’s (January 15) post-Cabinet press briefing, Minister with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, said under the contract, S&G will construct a 1km composite seawall and revetment structure designed to resist storm waves.

Mr. Samuda said the roadway will be raised to reduce flooding risks from storm events, noting that the company will upgrade minor drains crossing Port Royal Street.

“A 4.7-km boardwalk will be constructed for recreational use and an 80-metre fishing beach will also be constructed under the contract to accommodate fishermen,” he added.