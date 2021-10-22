UDC Offering Discounts At Properties

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) is offering discounts at three of its properties as part of its Hero’s Welcome promotion. which runs until Saturday, October 30.

Acting Marketing Manager, UDC, Jodi-Ann Reid, told JIS News that the promotion is UDC’s way of “celebrating our heroes, in particular front-line workers or ordinary Jamaicans who are playing their role in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic”.

She informed that the discounts, namely ‘Living Legend’, ‘Legend’ and ‘Vaxed Hero’ are available at the world-famous Dunn’s River Falls and Parks, Green Grotto Caves and Attractions in St. Ann and Reach Falls in Portland.

The Living Legend Discount is a 20 per cent reduction on the total cost of tickets purchased by front-line workers for themselves as well as their family members, not exceeding seven persons, while the Legend Discount is a five per cent discount applicable to Jamaican residents in groups of seven to 10 persons upon their arrival at the named properties.

The Vaxed Hero Discount is a 10 per cent discount available to Jamaican residents who have received their full dose or a single dose of any of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Ms. Reid emphasised that discounts are only for Jamaican residents and that a valid work identification (ID) is required to claim the Living Legends Discount, while a national ID is required for the Legend Discount.

Proof of vaccination is also required for the Vaxed Hero Discount.

“These discounts cannot be combined. Only one discount can be claimed per person or per group,” she added.

She further encouraged persons to take advantage of the opportunity and visit any or all of the properties during the period of the promotion.

The properties are open from Mondays to Saturdays. Dunn’s River Falls and Parks is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; Green Grotto Caves and Attractions, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Reach Falls, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Marketing Manager also indicated that all properties managed and operated by the UDC have in place strict COVID-19-related protocols.

For additional information, persons can contact the UDC via any of its social media pages or email cr@udcja.com.