Training for Court Administrators

Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck (left), speaks with Chief Justice, Hon. Bryan Sykes (centre); and Deputy Executive Director of National Integrity Action (NIA), Dr. Patrece Charles, during the opening ceremony the leadership training course for mid-level court staff on July 1, at the Norman Manley Law School, University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona campus. Story Highlights A five-day Leadership training course for court administrators began today (July 10), at the Norman Manley Law School, University of the West Indies (UWI).

The training is being conducted by international management training and assessment services provider, FranklinCovey Group, in collaboration with National Integrity Action (NIA), Court Management Services and the Judicial Education Institute of Jamaica.

It seeks to equip court administrators and the Court Management Service with the tools needed for more effective and efficient service delivery in all courts. This is expected to improve and enhance the experience of court users and the general access to justice in Jamaica.



Similar training was provided for Supreme Court Judges, Senior Parish Court Judges and Directors of Court Management Services from July 2 to 6.

In an interview with JIS News at the opening ceremony at the Norman Manley Law School, Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, said the training of the judges and the court staff is just one of several actions being taken by the Government to improve services within the judicial system.

“We hope that in the next fiscal year, a fair amount of money will be pumped into the justice system, so we can start to put in place a first-class, First-World infrastructure using the best technology. I am so happy that this will be coordinated with the training of the court staff, so that the justice system will grow by significant leaps and bounds over the next few years,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice, Hon. Justice Bryan Sykes, said the objective of the training is to improve the human resource capability of the courts, in order to deliver more effective services.

“These are the persons who interface with the public daily and will be able to give effect to the policies of the Chief Justice and also the Ministry,” he noted.

The Chief Justice said the training will assist in improving case-flow management, which incorporates skills and knowledge to use data effectively. This will reduce waiting time, increase hearing date certainty and, consequently, reduce costs for all concerned.

“When a case is set down for trial, the witnesses, lawyers and jurors will know that there is a 90 per cent chance the case will go on, because one of the complaints that persons have is that when they come to court, their time is not effectively utilised because there is relatively low hearing date certainty and constant adjournments,” he said.

The Chief Justice said that following the training, each parish court judge and judge of the Supreme Court will be required, during the summer, to develop specific plans for the particular court as to how they will be delivering legal services over the next year.