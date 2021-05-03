TPDCo Hosts Second Virtual Tourism Youth Expo

Following a successful staging of their first virtual tourism youth expo, the Tourism Product Development Company Limited (TPDCo) hosted yet another session for local students. The expo held Wednesday April 28, 2021 via zoom and youtube sought to educate and enlighten students of the local tourism sector and its many career possibilities.

The two-hour session featured experienced tourism professionals from areas of attractions, mixology/bartending, tourism organizations in the public sector and major events which highlighted the internationally acclaimed Reggae Sumfest.

In a message to the participants, Acting Executive Director for TPDCo, Stephen Edwards charged the participants to absorb and apply the information garnered from the expo.

“Tourism is a valuable sector, and based on feedback received, this fact has been recognized. Although, based on current events the challenges may be insurmountable, our aim is for an even more resilient sector that will benefit us all. I implore you to open your minds, be actively engaged and to put the information to use as you make decisions about your future careers.”

He went on to mention that TPDCo, in reaching 25 years this April, has managed to remain solid through partnerships and a diverse staff, thereby reminding attendees of tourism’s versatile nature.

The session saw over 500 participants joining the live stream, which ranged from high school and tertiary level students from across the island. The students were provided the opportunity to engage in question-and-answer sessions, and to converse with some of Jamaica’s long standing tourism professionals.

The presentation line up included Lisa Gomes, the Chief Operating Officer for Chukka Caribbean Adventures, Johnny Gourzong, former Executive Director of Summerfest Productions (1995 – 2016), past producers of Reggae Sumfest, Gossett Brown – Bar Supervisor and Mixologist at the Rock House Hotel, and Executive Human Resource Manager at TPDCo – Erica Brown Whittingham.

Entertainment was also provided by up-and-coming artiste Joby Jay who performed her single“Big Girl Ting” and her latest recording entitled “Headache.”

The live steam can be found on TPDCo and JIS Youtube pages.