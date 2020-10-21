Tablets to be Used in 2022 Census

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) will be using tablets to conduct the 2022 Population and Housing Census.

This was disclosed by the Director General at STATIN, Carol Coy, at a recent JIS Think Tank, at the agency’s head office in Kingston.

“It’s the first time we will be doing a census using tablets. We will not be using paper. What this does, it allows us, hopefully, to get the data much quicker, so we can release the information,” Ms. Coy said.

The Population and Housing Census was initially scheduled to take place in April 2021; however, due to the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and a reduction in the budget, the census was postponed until the following year.

Ms. Coy said also that STATIN is currently in the process of restructuring its organisation to respond to data needs, and as such, technology will be used to drive the modernisation process.

For her part, Deputy Director General at STATIN, Leesha Delatie-Budair, said that there are plans in place to secure the staff and the devices.

“Our staff are usually trained in personal security and how to be more alert while walking around,” she said, adding that personal protective equipment will also be provided.

“We will be encrypting and tracking the devices, so that we can know exactly where they are at any point in time,” Ms. Delatie-Budair added.

The Deputy Director General also reminded Jamaicans that the census serves multiple purposes, as “it is not only a count of the population but it also provides certain demographic information that is only accessible through a census”.