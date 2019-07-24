Senate Passes Crime-Fighting Resolutions

Two Resolutions aimed at strengthening the security forces’ capacity in the fight against crime were approved in the Senate recently.

These are the Interception of Communications (Amendment to First Schedule) Order, 2019, and the Proceeds of Crime (Amendment to Second Schedule) Order, 2019.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., said the Resolution in relation to the Interception of Communications Act is to include offences under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) Act in the list of “applicable offences” outlined in the First Schedule of the communications legislation.

Offences under the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transactions) (Special Provisions) Act have also been included on recommendation from the Opposition.

Meanwhile, the Resolution in relation to the Proceeds of Crime Act is to include Criminal Justice offences under the (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) Act in the Second Schedule of the Proceeds of Crime Act, where specified offences that are classified as “criminal lifestyle” are outlined.

Certain breaches of the Praedial Larceny (Prevention) Act; the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Act; the Securities Act; the Trade Marks Act; as well as the Dangerous Drugs Act, have been included.

“The offences, which are specified as criminal lifestyle offences, are those under part two of the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) Act, and these are the same offences for which the intercepts would be done,” he said.

Senator Charles Jr. said that these Resolutions will ameliorate some of the challenges being faced with the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) Act, whilst the other challenges are currently being addressed by an ongoing Joint Select Committee of Parliament.

He added that the Resolutions will aid in targeting offences under other legislation where there could be manifestations of a criminal lifestyle.

Senator Charles noted that increased training and sensitisation sessions will have to be conducted in the coming months, involving all stakeholders, in order to achieve greater success against criminal organisations.

In supporting the Resolutions, Opposition Senator, Lambert Brown, said they will assist in reducing the country’s crime rate.