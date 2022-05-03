Secretaries Of Secondary Schools Urged To Play Role In Supporting Students

Members of the recently established Jamaica Association of Secretaries of Secondary Schools (JASSS) are being encouraged to actively participate in dialogue geared towards supporting the nation’s students.
Regional Director at the Ministry of Education and Youth’s Region Four, Dr. Michelle Pinnock, gave the charge as she addressed the organisation’s first annual conference under the theme ‘Embracing Technology, Enhancing Service’, which was held at the Hilton Rose Hall Hotel in St. James on April 29.
She said that secretaries have a part to play in ensuring that experiences that create joy in learning and facilitate deeper understanding and holistic development are available for students.
“Secretaries, know that what you do matters, and it certainly has impact. To fathom the tremendous impact that this group has and continues to have on student support is mind boggling,” she noted.
“Take the hand of our principals, academic and non- academic staff, parents, community members as together we open the minds of our students [and] touch their hearts forever,” she added.
Dr. Pinnock said that education stakeholders are being asked to interrogate their roles and make adjustments in order to remain relevant.
As such, she is encouraging the JASSS members to commit to sharing innovations, especially those associated with technology, as they promote best practices associated with administrative support services.
“Continue being lighthouses radiating new approaches, new knowledge, excellent customer service and positive mindset,” she said.
The JASSS, which was formed last July, has a membership of secretaries from secondary schools across the island.