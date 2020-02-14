Renovation Of Education Ministry And Caenwood Centre To Be Completed This Year

Story Highlights The Government has allocated $70 million to complete renovation of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information’s head office at National Heroes Circle and its Caenwood Centre facilities on Arnold Road in Kingston, during the 2020/21 fiscal year.

Details are provided in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The activities for the project this year will entail renovating the bathroom facilities in Building Two (Phase II) of the Ministry’s Heroes Circle branch, and the bathrooms at the Caenwood branch in Kingston.

In the previous fiscal year, renovation took place at Block One of the Ministry’s Heroes Circle Office, and at the Caenwood branch.

Additionally, work along the perimeter wall of the Ministry’s Heroes Circle location was completed with funds set aside in the last fiscal year.