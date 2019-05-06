PHOTOS: Prime Minister Holness Hosts Reception for Special Olympians at Jamaica House

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), congratulates Delroy Sullivan, who he presented a Certificate of Appreciation for copping one Gold and two Bronze Medals in bocce representing Jamaica at the 2019 Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from March 14 to 21. The presentation was made during a reception at Jamaica House on May 3 to honour the Special Olympians. Sharing the moment is Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange.

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), presents a Certificate of Appreciation to Sekani Green, who represented Jamaica at the 2019 Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from March 14 to 21, where he won a Gold and Silber medal in roller skating. The presentation was made during a reception for the Special Olympians at Jamaica House on May 3. Sharing the moment is Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange.

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), presents a Certificate of Appreciation to Obrian McFarlane, who represented Jamaica at the 2019 Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from March 14 to 21, where he won a Gold and Bronze medal in athletics. The presentation was made during a reception at Jamaica House on May 3 to honour the Special Olympians. Sharing the moment is Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange.

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), presents a Certificate of Appreciation to Yeshima Stewart, who represented Jamaica at the 2019 Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from March 14 to 21, where she won a Gold and Silver medal in athletics. The presentation was made during a reception for the Special Olympians at Jamaica House on May 3. Sharing the moment is Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange.