PHOTOS: Finance Minister Hands Over Buses

February 28, 2020
Finance and the Public Service Minister, Dr. the Hon Nigel Clarke (left) and Chairman, Bromfield Jamaica Limited, Glen Bromfield, display a certificate for the official handover of three 2020 Hyundai 50-Seater Buses to the Government Employees Transportation System, during a ceremony held on February 28 at Medallion Hall Hotel in Kingston.

 

Finance and the Public Service Minister, Dr. the Hon Nigel Clarke, sits around the steering wheel of one of three 2020 Hyundai 50-Seater Buses handed over to the Government Employees Transportation System, during a ceremony held on February 28 at Medallion Hall Hotel in Kingston. Observing (from left) are President, Jamaica Civil Service Association, O’Neil Grant; and Chairman, Bromfield Jamaica Limited, Glen Bromfield.