New Classroom Block For Black River High

A contract valued $141.5 million has been awarded to Morris Hill Limited to construct a classroom block at Black River High School in St. Elizabeth.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, says Cabinet has approved the award for the project, which represents phase two of expansions at the institution.

She made the announcement during Wednesday’s (September 22) post-Cabinet digital media briefing.

Mrs. Williams also advised that Cabinet approved the award of a contract, valued $107.17 million, to Cheetah Toys & More, LLC, to supply and distribute grade-six language arts and science workbooks, to be provided to students under the Primary Textbook Programme for the 2021/22 academic year.

Additionally, she said Bookzone Limited has been awarded a $110.5-million contract to supply and distribute mathematics workbooks for grades five and six students at primary schools this year, under the programme.

On another matter, Mrs. Williams indicated that Cabinet approved the award of a contract, valued $61.9 million, to Deryck A. Gibson Limited, to supply and deliver 100 millimetre (mm), 200mm, and 300mm pipes and fittings for the White Hall Water Supply in St. Thomas.