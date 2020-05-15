Most COVID-19 Cases Are Asymptomatic

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie, has reported that the majority of persons who contracted the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jamaica are asymptomatic.

“Our experience with COVID-19, so far, is that very few persons get ill,” Dr. Bisasor McKenzie said, at a virtual press conference in Kingston on May 13.

“So far, of the 509 positive cases we have seen, the majority of these are asymptomatic, and… very few persons develop symptoms. Of the persons that develop symptoms and have to be hospitalised, we have found out that only 21 persons needed to be,” she added.

Dr. Bisasor McKenzie said they have moved from a phase where they are hospitalising persons just for isolation purposes.

She pointed out that Jamaica will continue to see cases, given that these confirmed persons who are positive, would have exposed others to the virus.