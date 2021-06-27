More Covid-19 Vaccines Anticipated By August for Jamaica

Story Highlights The Prime Minister was speaking on Saturday (June 26) while visiting students at Penwood High School in Kingston who participated in Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC)/Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) super classes, in preparation for the regional external tests slated to commence on June 28.

Mr. Holness noted that the decision to fully resume physical classroom activities will be driven by the public health science and established safety protocols.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says it is anticipated that, come August, Jamaica should receive additional supplies of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines.

He said these would enable more persons to be vaccinated, particularly those categorised in priority groups.

“We are expecting that we will continue to vaccinate our older population, our critical workers – healthcare workers, police force, military, and our teachers,” Mr. Holness stated.

He added that “the plan is that… by September [when the 2021/22 academic year starts] we should be able to return to school [for] face-to-face [instructional delivery].”

The Prime Minister was speaking on Saturday (June 26) while visiting students at Penwood High School in Kingston who participated in Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC)/Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) super classes, in preparation for the regional external tests slated to commence on June 28.

The classes were facilitated by volunteers with the non-profit organisation, Jamaica Millennium Vision for Youth (JMVY).

Mr. Holness underscored the importance of teachers getting vaccinated in preparation for the full resumption of face-to-face education.

“For us to reopen, we need teachers to be vaccinated. It is possible to have schools still operating even in the pandemic, particularly the senior grades. One critical criteria [in that regard] for me, would be to see that all our teachers are vaccinated. That is critical!” he emphasised.

Mr. Holness encouraged discussions among school leaders and teachers regarding the national vaccination programme to advance efforts for the resumption of face-to-face instructional delivery.

“My own view is that the leadership of the schools should bring the teachers together and have a discussion about it. I know students are working… teachers are working… [and] they want to be back in the classroom. The only way we can guarantee that is for the teachers to be vaccinated,” he added.

Mr. Holness noted that the decision to fully resume physical classroom activities will be driven by the public health science and established safety protocols.

He urged strict compliance with these protocols, including wearing of masks in public spaces, hand washing and sanitizing, and physical distancing.

“The other critical element for the reopening of schools would be how [we] behave… [and] we have what it takes. If we really, seriously consider the threat [posed by COVID-19], we can make the sacrifice to be faithful to the protocols,” Mr. Holness said.