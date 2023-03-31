MICO Commissions Independent Water Source

The Mico University College is now capable of independently supplying its own potable water.
This follows the commissioning of the Mico Independent Water Resource Solution on Thursday (March 30) during a ceremony at the institution’s Kingston campus.
With the opening of the valve of the new water source, the University College has ended its dependence on the National Water Commission (NWC) for the commodity.
Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Acting Corporate Public Relations Manager of the NWC, Delano Williams, commended the institution on achieving this milestone.
“Anywhere we see water being afforded like this is a good thing. Many of you will say that this is a sad story for the NWC, it is not. It [water] is a scarce commodity and we recognise the value of partnerships and timing. I do not think you could ever wish for a better time to have your own water source than right now,” Mr. Williams said.
Work on the Mico Independent Water Resource Solution began in 2017 and was completed this year at a cost of $110 million.
Just over 100,000 gallons of water are available daily from a well with a depth and suction intake of 240 feet.
“We expect to realise significant savings, which will be rerouted to support the continued growth and competitiveness of the institution,” President of the University College, Dr. Asburn Pinnock, said in his address.
He noted that in the years preceding the COVID-19 pandemic, the facility spent an average of $39 million annually to provide water for the campus and off-campus dorms.
Dr. Pinnock said that the project will eventually explore commercial ventures, including producing bottled water and providing trucked water to surrounding communities.