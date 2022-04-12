Marks Hails PM Holness’ US Visit As Productive And Rewarding

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency, Audrey Marks, has characterised the recently concluded visit to Washington by Prime Minister Andrew Holness as very rewarding and punctuated with productive engagements that will redound to the benefit of Jamaica.

Ambassador Marks said the visit, which ran from March 29 to April 1, included meetings with the Vice President of the United States, Secretaries of State and Treasury, members of the United States Congress (in both the Senate and the House of Representatives) and the Head of the United States Agency for International Development.

The visit was undertaken to strengthen connections between the administration of both countries in the context of the 60th Anniversary of Jamaica’s Independence as well as 60 years of bilateral relations between Jamaica and the United States of America.

During the discussions with the Biden Administration, Ambassador Marks said Prime Minister Holness proposed what he called “Plan Secure Jamaica”, a new framework within which the two countries can enhance cooperation for mutual benefit.

This mechanism, she said, would promote Jamaica as a model in the region of how a democratic country can achieve prosperity with the US’ cooperation, support and friendship, whilst offering added security and stability to the US’ “third border”.

The immediate priorities include enhancing security, promoting human capital development, supporting energy security and promoting Jamaica as nearshore technology.

Ambassador Marks said the US, in recognition of the central importance of the Jamaica-USA relationship, was very supportive of Jamaica’s proposal, and the two countries agreed to streamline the current cooperation activities through the establishment of a working group. This, she said, was within the established strategic dialogue framework to take the relationship to a new level based on tangible and transformative outcomes.

Also incorporated in the full schedule were meetings with private-sector partners and the diaspora.

Ambassador Marks said she was heartened by Prime Minister Holness’ positive interaction with members of the diaspora via her monthly online town hall meeting, “Lets Connect with Ambassador Marks”.

Ambassador Marks pointed out that Prime Minister Holness was appreciative of Vice President Harris for her signal validation of the US relationship with Jamaica by way of her support for the island’s economic recovery through investment and crime prevention and immediate allocation of over J$6 billion for Jamaica. This is in addition to J$2 billion already committed for Jamaica and the Caribbean region for COVID-19 and energy support.

She said Prime Minister Holness also used the opportunity to express hope for a stronger relationship with CARICOM as the countries endeavour to secure the future prosperity of the region and prepare for the Ninth Summit of the Americas.

As Jamaica’s top diplomat to the United States, Ambassador Marks said she was “heartened by the continued positive developments, which underscore the importance of the enduring partnership between the two countries. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that Jamaica and its interests remain a priority on the US’ international agenda”.

She pointed out: “Jamaica’s relationship with the United States continues to be robust, and as we approach its 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Jamaica and the US, we are confident that our partnership will continue to grow from strength to strength”.

Ambassador Marks further noted that the Prime Minister was also a guest of the National Press Club of Washington, where he fielded questions about Jamaica’s relationship with the United States.

The Prime Minister’s delegation included Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, as well as Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke.