JSIF Provides Update On REDI II Grant Support

The Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) is advising agriculture and community tourism stakeholders who previously submitted business proposals for matching grant support, under phase two of the Rural Economic Development Initiative (REDI II) Project, that contact is currently being made with those who met the pre-qualification requirements under their initial assessment.

Project Manager for REDI II at JSIF, Kemeisha Batchan, told JIS News that JSIF is “working assiduously to advance the eligible applicants through the review and approval process” in light of the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said changes have been made to how the team members interact with stakeholders, as some aspects of operations are now being conducted virtually.

Persons who require additional information regarding the status of their application are being asked to send an email to redi@jsif.org.

“We express appreciation for your patience whilst we continue to serve you and urge you to stay safe,” Ms. Batchan said.

The JSIF-REDI II project is funded by The World Bank, through a loan agreement with the Government of Jamaica (GOJ), and implemented by JSIF.