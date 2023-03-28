Jamaica Uniquely Positioned to Capitalise on Tourism Industry’s Growing Demands

Jamaica is uniquely positioned to further capitalise on the growing demands of tourism.
This is through the Tourism Innovation Incubator, which facilitates the implementation of new ideas and experiences among locals to add to the tourism value chain, Portfolio Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has said.
He noted that since the facility’s establishment, several Jamaicans have participated in the initiative, which allows them access to $100 million to transform ideas into profitable projects.
“I will give a report… in Parliament… on the innovation incubator… and the number of young people with ideas who have come on board,” Mr. Bartlett stated.
He was addressing journalists at Jamwest Motorsports and Adventure Park in Little London, Westmoreland, following the conclusion of a two-day tour across the parishes of Hanover and Westmoreland, from March 23 to 24.
Mr. Bartlett indicated that he is excited about the prospects of the Tourism Innovation Incubator, as it not only sets locals on an economic growth path but further cements Jamaica as a “thought leader” in the region and the world.
He maintained that the more Jamaicans are able to monetise their ideas and experiences in the industry, the more it re-emphasises tourism’s inclusivity, with locals sharing in the sector’s ownership.
“So, it is a wonderful thing to see how tourism is making people’s lives better and how it is causing the economic well-being of our people to be realised,” Mr. Bartlett noted.
“We, in Jamaica, have to build out the capabilities to deliver on those key passion points of visitors. So, coming to see what is happening in the northwestern side of Jamaica, was indeed an eyeopener for me also,” he pointed out.
Minister Bartlett’s Destination Assurance Tour took him to several key tourism locations in Hanover and Westmoreland.
These include the Grand Palladium Resort, Princess Hotel, Fort Charlotte, Negril West End, Seven Mile Beach, Omega Medical Hospital, and Jamwest.