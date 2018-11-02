Governor-General Reads Proclamation to Launch JCCF 75th Anniversary

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), presents the Proclamation to launch the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF) 75th-anniversary celebrations, to JCCF Commandant, Colonel Errol Johnson, during a ceremony at King’s House on Thursday (November 1). + - Photo: Donald De La Haye Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), presents the Proclamation to launch the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF) 75th-anniversary celebrations, to JCCF Commandant, Colonel Errol Johnson, during a ceremony at King’s House on Thursday (November 1). Story Highlights Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, has praised the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF) for its sustained contribution to national development over the organisation’s 75 years of existence.

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, has praised the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF) for its sustained contribution to national development over the organisation’s 75 years of existence.

“Our nation is cognizant of the tremendous contribution that the JCCF has made in the continued development of model citizens who are ready to take their place in society and contribute positively to the development of our country,” he said.

The Governor-General was speaking following the reading of a Proclamation at King’s House on Thursday (November 1), to launch the JCCF’s year-long 75th anniversary celebrations, which will run from November 1, 2018 to November 1, 2019.

The Governor-General noted that the JCCF has recognised its pivotal role as an avenue for young persons of secondary-school age to “develop the spirit of citizenship, competence and leadership, and life skills to instill in our young people the idea of service to their fellow cadets, community, school, firm and country”.

He urged Jamaicans to celebrate and embrace the organisation’s objectives during the celebrations.

“The JCCF must be recognised and supported, as it holds a membership of over 3,000 young persons currently being trained in leadership, music, engineering, aeronautics, first aid, land and sea navigation, with an effort to assist Jamaicans to achieve their true potential and to aid in the development of this nation,” the Governor-General implored.

Chief of Defense Staff, Jamaica Defense Force (JDF), Major General Rocky Meade, who also spoke at the brief ceremony, expressed similar sentiments.

“The challenges facing Jamaica today require every citizen and organisation to play their role to ensure sustainability; and the JCCF is to be commended for continuing to prepare our young people with life lessons necessary to become productive members of society and future leaders,” he said.

Activities marking the milestone celebrations include a Proclamation run throughout the year in 12 parishes where the decree will be read in churches.

Additionally, 75th-anniversary medals will be presented to persons who have served in the JCCF for several years.

The first medal was awarded to Colonel Woodburn Miller during Thursday’s Proclamation ceremony.