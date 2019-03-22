Four More Public Entities to Benefit from EECP

Story Highlights Science, Energy and Technology Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, says four more public entities are to benefit from the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ) Energy Efficiency and Conservation Programme (EECP) interventions, in the 2019/2020 fiscal year.

Energy efficient air-conditioning solutions will be installed at the Post and Telecommunications Department’s head office in Kingston, as well as three locations of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) – the Mobile Reserve Unit, National Police College and the May Pen Divisional Headquarters.

The Minister made the announcement during the PCJ/Government of Jamaica Energy Champion Competition 2018 awards and recognition ceremony, held on Wednesday (March 20), at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

Science, Energy and Technology Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, says four more public entities are to benefit from the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ) Energy Efficiency and Conservation Programme (EECP) interventions, in the 2019/2020 fiscal year.

Energy efficient air-conditioning solutions will be installed at the Post and Telecommunications Department’s head office in Kingston, as well as three locations of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) – the Mobile Reserve Unit, National Police College and the May Pen Divisional Headquarters.

The Minister made the announcement during the PCJ/Government of Jamaica Energy Champion Competition 2018 awards and recognition ceremony, held on Wednesday (March 20), at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

Mrs. Williams pointed out that the projected cumulative spend is close to $250 million.

“Upon the completion of these interventions, electricity usage for air conditioning is projected to be reduced by 34 per cent at the Post and Telecommunications Department and by 40 per cent at the JCF’s facilities,” she said.

The Minister said at present, much of Jamaica’s energy is supplied by external sources, and this puts significant pressure on national resources, as the energy spend can get as high as US$2 billion annually.

“While several of the Government’s strategies to transform the country’s energy landscape are medium-term prospects, our immediate measures to cut our national energy bill is through the implementation of intervention projects like this, which is aimed at curtailing energy usage within the public sector,” she said.

The PCJ, through the EECP, is promoting and implementing practical cost-saving measures within the public sector.

Since the commencement of the EECP programme in 2011, some 80,000 square feet of heat-reducing film have been installed at 37 public-sector facilities.

Additionally, 200,000 square feet of cool-roof solution have been applied at 11 government buildings, and 25 public facilities have been equipped with new energy-efficient air-conditioning systems.

“As a result of these interventions, CO2 emissions have been reduced by 5,800 tonnes, which is the equivalent of removing 1,260 cars from our roads,” Mrs. Williams noted.

National oil consumption has been reduced by 3,500 barrels, helping the Government to save approximately US$2.2 million.

The EECP has exposed over 300 employees from more than 48 entities to energy efficiency training, with the aim of encouraging efficient and sustainable energy use through conservation measures and behaviour change.