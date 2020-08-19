Entries now open for annual Jamaica Customer Service Song competition

Talented young Jamaicans are invited to enter the third annual Jamaica Customer Service Song competition.

The contest, which will be held virtually this year to allow for social distancing, is part of activities to observe National Customer Service Week 2020 from October 4 to 9.

It is being hosted by the JCDC in partnership with the Jamaica Customer Service Association (JaCSA) and seeks to foster the development of good customer service practices in the country.

Submission of entries opened on Tuesday (August 18) and closes September 15, 2020. The winner will be announced on October 5.

Director of Corporate Services, JCDC, Elizabeth Smith, told JIS News that even though this year’s contest is being held online, it is expected to be “an exciting staging”.

“We encourage our youth to participate and to do their innovative music videos. Because we are staging it online, we need something that is interactive and innovative that will encourage persons to vote online. We need visuals to go along with the songs,” she noted.

She said that physical distancing must be observed in the music videos.

The annual Jamaica Customer Service Song competition is open to groups of three to five persons, aged 13 to 17, who are enrolled in school or are members of a church or community group.

Contestants are required to write and perform an original song on the theme ‘Customer Service A Fi Wi Business, Big and Small Serving All’. Entries must be performed in music video format and submitted by email to music@jcdc.gov.jm.

Songs will be judged on musical arrangement, originality/creativity, customer service message, presentation and interpretation or use and relevance of lyrics and expressiveness.

Entries will be judged by a team of adjudicators from the JCDC, who will select the top-10 finalists, and members of the public will be invited to vote for their favourite song.

Voting for the finalists will be held from September 21 to 30 on the JCSA’s Facebook page.

The winner of the competition will receive a cash prize of $80,000 and a trophy.

First and second runners-up will also receive cash prizes of $50,000 and $30,000, respectively, as well as trophies. The top-10 finalists will receive certificates of participation.

For further details, persons are advised to contact the JCDC at (876) 593-5477 or visit www.jcdc.gov.jm.