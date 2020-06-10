Education State Minister Praises Bridgeport High Ancillary Staff

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, has lauded the ancillary staff at the Bridgeport High School in Portmore, St. Catherine, for keeping the institution clean.

During the closure of the school, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the staff spent several days cleaning the school, and during the last two weeks leading up to the partial reopening on Monday, June 8, they intensified activities to ensure that the facility was properly sanitised.

“I am very impressed with the work that the team has done to support the Government, to support the school, and support the education of the children as well,” he said, while on a visit to the school on June 8.

The State Minister described the workers as “real heroes”.

“You have demonstrated here at Bridgeport that working together we can accomplish great things, even in a time of crisis,” he said.

Meanwhile, Principal of the school, Beverly Harris, said support of the staff has been “tremendous”, and that of parents has “been really great”.

Ancillary member, Karen Chambers Robinson, said they came out because it is about safety for all.

Prefect at the school, Shermaine Walker, told JIS News that students are adhering to safety protocols, and things are “under control”, adding that the work of the ancillary staff is appreciated.

“It is a great feeling, because it is not everywhere that you would see this hard work, and the love and respect that they have for us, we are grateful for it,” she said.

For her part, President of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), Suzette Lawrence, said the group will be recognising the ancillary staff for the effort.

High Schools were temporarily reopened to facilitate final preparation for the sitting of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), scheduled to get under way on July 13.