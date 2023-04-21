Destination Assurance Framework Intended to Preserve Brand Jamaica

The Destination Assurance Framework and Strategy (DAFS) being developed by the Ministry of Tourism will ensure that the standard and integrity of brand Jamaica is maintained.

This, according to Portfolio Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, who was speaking during a DAFS consultation at Ocho Rios Baptist Church in St Ann on Thursday (April 20).

Mr. Bartlett said critical to the success of Jamaica’s tourism industry is a policy with the key focus of helping to reduce instances of visitor harassment and maintain public order in resort areas.

He noted that while the island remains competitive in the international marketplace, the Ministry and its stakeholders are duty-bound to safeguard and maintain the sector’s sustainability and resilience “and keep it as a driver of economic and personal development”.

“Tourism is a confluence of many moving parts and many economic and social activities that must come together seamlessly to create an experience that we market; and it provides for us a return in dollars,” Mr. Bartlett said.

The Minister indicated that the DAFS, which is to be presented to Parliament for White Paper approval, will guide the operations of sector stakeholders in ensuring continuous improvement in the delivery of quality tourism services.

Mr. Bartlett noted that approval of the White Paper will make Jamaica the first country globally to have a Destination Assurance Policy.

The Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) has been tasked as the oversight agency for the framework’s implementation.

“The TPDCo is going to move around from space to space where tourism assets are, and where we are giving service to Jamaicans and to foreigners, we are going to ensure that public order is maintained,” Minister Bartlett said.

He pointed out the strategic policy thrust will redound to inclusive growth that expands economic benefits to the local population.

“The whole point of making sure that there is this [public] order is to give everybody a chance to earn and to benefit from tourism and to make sure the slices of the pie can multiply, so more people can get a slice. But they can’t get a slice if there is confusion and disorder,” Mr. Bartlett emphasised.

He advised that the Ministry will embark on a series of training programmes to integrate informal operators in the structured tourism sector.

The DAFS was finalised as a Green Paper in February 2022 and approved by Cabinet in May 2022.

It was developed through an extensive participatory planning process that engaged nearly 300 stakeholders from public, private and civic sectors and spanned eight months, from June 2020 to January 2021.