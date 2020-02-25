Cruise Ship Passengers Prevented from Disembarking

A cruise line with over 4,500 passengers and over 1,600 crew members was today (Tuesday, February 25, 2020) denied access to the port of call in Ocho Rios, St. Ann. The vessel arrived at approximately 8:30 a.m. and upon inspection by the Port Health Officials, it was discovered that a crew member was placed in isolation on board. The crew member had a cough, fever and associated muscle pains with a travel history to a country of interest relating to the COVID-19.