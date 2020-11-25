Advertisement
JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Coronavirus
November 25, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  
Confirmed Cases 66 10,488  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 35 4,767  
Females 31 5,719  
Under Investigation 0 2  
AGE RANGE 11 years to 84 years 1 day to 104 years  
       
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 1 485  
Hanover 3 218  
Kingston & St. Andrew 21 3,523  
Manchester 0 415  
Portland 0 333  
St. Ann 13 540  
St. Catherine 5 2,297  
St. Elizabeth 1 296  
St. James 2 1,089  
St. Mary 1 284  
St. Thomas 0 413  
Trelawny 1 232  
 

Westmoreland

 

 18 363  
       
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 831 111,348  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 1    
Results Positive

 

 66 10,488  
Results Negative

 

 765 100,833  
Results Pending

 

 

   27  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 4*

 

 

 247  
Coincidental Deaths 0 30  
Deaths under investigation 3 31  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 

 51 5,623  
Active Cases

 

 

 4,476    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 2    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 21,895    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 87    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 13    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 8    
NON-HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 23    
Home 4,378    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 515  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 752  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 4 1,304  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 62 7,681  

 

*Summary of Deaths

• A 78-year-old male from Manchester.

• A 54-year-old male from Trelawny, whose death was previously under investigation.

• A 74-year-old Female from St Catherine, whose death was previously under investigation.

• A 91-year-old male from St Catherine, whose death was previously under investigation.

 

