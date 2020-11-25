COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|66
|10,488
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|35
|4,767
|Females
|31
|5,719
|Under Investigation
|0
|2
|AGE RANGE
|11 years to 84 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|485
|Hanover
|3
|218
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|21
|3,523
|Manchester
|0
|415
|Portland
|0
|333
|St. Ann
|13
|540
|St. Catherine
|5
|2,297
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|296
|St. James
|2
|1,089
|St. Mary
|1
|284
|St. Thomas
|0
|413
|Trelawny
|1
|232
|
Westmoreland
|18
|363
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|831
|111,348
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|1
|Results Positive
|66
|10,488
|Results Negative
|765
|100,833
|Results Pending
|27
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|4*
|247
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|30
|Deaths under investigation
|3
|31
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|51
|5,623
|Active Cases
|4,476
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|2
|Number in Home Quarantine
|21,895
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|87
|Patients Moderately Ill
|13
|Patients Critically Ill
|8
|NON-HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|23
|Home
|4,378
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|515
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|752
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|4
|1,304
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|62
|7,681
*Summary of Deaths
• A 78-year-old male from Manchester.
• A 54-year-old male from Trelawny, whose death was previously under investigation.
• A 74-year-old Female from St Catherine, whose death was previously under investigation.
• A 91-year-old male from St Catherine, whose death was previously under investigation.