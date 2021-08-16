COVID-19 Update for Sunday, August 15, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|513
|58,458
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|306
|32,880
|Males
|207
|25,575
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|33 days to 96 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|10
|3,003
|Hanover
|17
|1,756
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|94
|15,788
|Manchester
|17
|3,740
|Portland
|1
|1,675
|St. Ann
|47
|4,119
|St. Catherine
|134
|11,084
|St. Elizabeth
|21
|2,460
|St. James
|54
|5,693
|St. Mary
|7
|1,800
|St. Thomas
|1
|2,222
|Trelawny
|17
|1,922
|
Westmoreland
|93
|3,196
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|390
|119
|4
|513
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|52,231
|3,285
|2,942
|58,458
|NEGATIVE today
|596
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|118
|714
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|298,553
|163,780
|462,333
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|986
|119
|122
|1,227
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|350,784
|3,285
|166,722
|520,791
|Positivity Rate[1]
|46.1%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|11*
|1,311
|
Coincidental Deaths
|0
|169
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|110
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|42
|47,480
|
Active Cases
|9,297
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|15
|Number in Home Quarantine
|41,082
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|443
|
Patients Moderately Ill
|107
|Patients Critically Ill
|46
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|11
|Home
|8,774
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|4
|2,848
|Imported
|0
|1,068
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,902
|Under Investigation
|509
|51,404
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS: (August 12-14, 2021)
- An 83-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 54-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- An 86-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- An 84-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 43-year-old Male from Manchester
- A 43-year-old Female from Manchester
- A 31-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth
- A 62-year-old Female from St. Ann
- A 31-year-old Female from St. Catherine
- A 52-year-old Male from Westmoreland
-
An 84-year-old Male from St. Mary
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing