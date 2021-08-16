JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Sunday, August 15, 2021

Coronavirus
August 16, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 513 58,458
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 306 32,880
Males 207 25,575
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 33 days to 96 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 10 3,003
Hanover 17 1,756
Kingston & St. Andrew 94 15,788
Manchester 17 3,740
Portland 1 1,675
St. Ann 47 4,119
St. Catherine 134 11,084
St. Elizabeth 21 2,460
St. James 54 5,693
St. Mary 7 1,800
St. Thomas 1 2,222
Trelawny 17 1,922
 

Westmoreland

 93 3,196
 

COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 390 119 4 513
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 52,231 3,285 2,942 58,458
NEGATIVE today

 

 596 All negatives are included in PCR tests 118 714
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 298,553 163,780 462,333
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 986 119 122 1,227
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 350,784 3,285 166,722 520,791
Positivity Rate[1] 46.1%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 11* 1,311
 

Coincidental Deaths

 0 169
Deaths under investigation 0  110
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
 

Recovered

 42 47,480
 

Active Cases

 9,297
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 15
Number in Home Quarantine 41,082
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 
Number Hospitalised

 

 443
 

Patients Moderately Ill

 

 107
Patients Critically Ill 46
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0
State Facilities 11
Home 8,774
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 4 2,848
Imported 0 1,068
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,902
Under Investigation 509 51,404
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS: (August 12-14, 2021)

  • An 83-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 54-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • An 86-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • An 84-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 43-year-old Male from Manchester
  • A 43-year-old Female from Manchester
  • A 31-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth
  • A 62-year-old Female from St. Ann
  • A 31-year-old Female from St. Catherine
  • A 52-year-old Male from Westmoreland
  • An 84-year-old Male from St. Mary

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

