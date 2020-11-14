COVID-19 Update for Friday, November 13, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|57
|9,780
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|25
|4,429
|Females
|32
|5,348
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|4 years to 85 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|470
|Hanover
|0
|171
|KSA
|13
|3,377
|Manchester
|1
|392
|Portland
|0
|320
|St. Ann
|11
|464
|St. Catherine
|13
|2,147
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|274
|St. James
|11
|1,010
|St. Mary
|0
|260
|St. Thomas
|0
|403
|Trelawny
|3
|203
|Westmoreland
|3
|289
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|565
|103,904
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|1
|Results Positive
|57
|9,780
|Results Negative
|507
|94,098
|Results Pending
|0
|26
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|2
|229
|The deceased are: a 63-year-old male from St. Ann and a 71-year-old male from St. Catherine.
|Coincidental Deaths
|1
|25
|Deaths under investigation
|2
|32
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|60
|5,228
|Active Cases
|57
|4,191
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|3
|Number in Home Quarantine
|22,601
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|78
|Patients Moderately Ill
|18
|Patients Critically Ill
|7
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|2
|508
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically Linked)
|0
|713
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1,187
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|55
|7,136
JIS News