Advertisement
Jamaica 60 Logo Competition
JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update for Friday, November 13, 2020

Coronavirus
November 14, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL NOTES
Confirmed Cases 57 9,780
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 25 4,429
Females 32 5,348
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 4 years to 85 years 1 day to 104  years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 1 470
Hanover 0 171
KSA 13 3,377
Manchester 1 392
Portland 0 320
St. Ann 11 464
St. Catherine 13 2,147
St. Elizabeth 1 274
St. James 11 1,010
St. Mary 0 260
St. Thomas 0 403
Trelawny 3 203
Westmoreland 3 289
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested 565 103,904
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours 1
Results Positive 57 9,780
Results Negative 507 94,098
Results Pending 0 26
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths 2 229 The deceased are: a 63-year-old male from St. Ann and a 71-year-old male from St. Catherine.
Coincidental Deaths 1 25
Deaths under investigation 2 32
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered 60 5,228
Active Cases 57 4,191
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine 3
Number in Home Quarantine 22,601
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised 78
Patients Moderately Ill 18
Patients Critically Ill 7
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 2 508
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically Linked) 0 713
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,187
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
Under Investigation 55 7,136
Skip to content