Cod Pen Bridge in Llandewey, St. Thomas Closed

Motorists are being warned not to attempt to use the Cod Pen Bridge located on the roadway from Easington to Llandewey, in St. Thomas at this time. The National Works Agency (NWA) has closed the bridge, out of an abundance of caution, as a result of further damage to the structure during heavy rains on the weekend.

The Cod Pen Bridge is one of several structures that has been identified by the NWA for replacement. Works to reconstruct the bridge are currently being evaluated ahead of being put to tender.

NWA Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw says the detour route to the bridge is currently flooded and it continues to rain in the area. He however explains that the detour will be properly re-established as soon as the weather permits.

The alternative route is through the river over which the bridge passes. Persons are being advised not to attempt to use the route until the flooding has subsided.