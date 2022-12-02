Christmas Day to be Celebrated on Monday, December 26

Christmas Day will be celebrated on Monday, December 26 this year.
The Ministry of Labour and Social Security advises that the Holiday (Public General) Act, provides that whenever Christmas Day falls on a Sunday, then the Monday (December 26) and the Tuesday (December 27) are to be observed as Public General Holidays.
Consequently, as Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year, Monday, December 26, 2022, and Tuesday, December 27, 2022, will be observed as Public General Holidays.
Similarly, as New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, Monday, January 2, 2023, will be observed as a Public General Holiday.