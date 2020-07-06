15 More Recoveries, COVID-19 Cases Increase by Four

As at Sunday (July 5), the number of recovered patients has increased by 15.

The total number of patients now recovered and released from care stands at 584 (79.8% Recovery Rate). At the same time, Jamaica has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases by four. This brings the country’s total confirmed cases to 732.

The new cases consist of one male and three females with ages ranging from 1 to 59 years. Three cases are imported, having arrived recently on flights from the USA. They have addresses of residence in Kingston & St. Andrew (2) and Westmoreland (1). The fourth case is a contact of an imported case (import-related) residing in St. James.

There are now 126 (17.2%) active cases under observation, while 12 (1.6%) cases were repatriated to their country of origin. There is no moderately ill or critically ill patient at this time.

The health departments across the island are currently following 310 close contacts of confirmed cases, while 11 persons-of-interest remain quarantined at government facilities and 6,336 are in home quarantine.

All 732 cases recorded in Jamaica have been categorized as 216 imported cases; 234 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and seven under investigation.

Females account for 57% (414) of all confirmed cases and the remaining 43% (318) are males. The ages of all confirmed cases range from 2 months to 87 years.

Clinical Management Summary as at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020