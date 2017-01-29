KSAC Puts Forward Proposals to Market Historical Sites

+ - Photo: JIS Photographer Story Highlights New Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, says the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAC) is putting forward proposals to market several historical sites in an effort to promote city tourism as a valuable tool for economic growth.

New Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, says the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAC) is putting forward proposals to market several historical sites in an effort to promote city tourism as a valuable tool for economic growth.

Speaking at a meeting of the Rotary Club of Kingston on January 26 at the Alhambra Inn in Kingston, Senator Williams said city tourism provides an enormous opportunity for economic growth.

Noting that Kingston is ranked 24th in the New York Times 52 Places to Go in 2017, Senator Williams said the city boasts a rich cultural history that will attract visitors if properly marketed.

“Kingston is a brand. We have to package that brand and sell that brand. This will require the commitment of all stakeholders, be it Government or private sector,” he argued.

The Mayor cited examples of possible tourist attractions, such as the Ward Theatre, St. William Grant Park, Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Church, Victoria Pier, Port Royal and the Culture Yard in Trench Town.

“We have to package Kingston in a manner that is attractive to visitors and we have the attractions,” he said.

He added that the Government remains committed to rehabilitating key sections of downtown Kingston in an effort to revitalise the area.