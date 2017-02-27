Jamaicans Urged to Contribute to Nation Building

Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right) and Chief Justice, Zaila McCalla, participate in the singing of a hymn at the Jamaica Baptist Union’s (JBU) 167th General Assembly at the Montego Bay Convention Centre on February 26. + - Photo: Garwin Davis Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right) and Chief Justice, Zaila McCalla, participate in the singing of a hymn at the Jamaica Baptist Union’s (JBU) 167th General Assembly at the Montego Bay Convention Centre on February 26. Story Highlights Governor-General, His Excellency the Most. Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, is calling on all Jamaicans to volunteer their time and efforts to activities that will uplift the nation.

The Governor General, who was speaking at the Jamaica Baptist Union’s (JBU) 167th General Assembly at the Montego Bay Convention Centre on February 26, said the church has a very important role to play, as a consensus builder and the conscience of the nation.

The Governor-General reminded the audience that Jamaica is celebrating 55 years of Independence this year and encouraged the church community to “continue to pray for this nation as we move forward together”.



“We are at a critical crossroads in nation building where me must press every nerve and go forward. If we stand still and do nothing, then we will reap the devastating consequences,” he said.

“Christians always have a cause on which to contend… the church has a reason to stand up and be a responsible and respected force,” he pointed out

He commended the work of the Justices of the Peace (JPs), noting that they stand as classic example of giving service above self and urged other persons of integrity to volunteer to serve their country in this way.

“We need many more… thousands more… responsible citizens of all ages… to become Justices of the Peace. Persons 21 years and older, who will offer themselves to make a difference in their communities by developing caring and law-abiding citizens, who will help to protect the vulnerable and instil values,” he said.

Sir Patrick, who, on Sunday, marked eight years as Governor-General, congratulated the JBU for elevating female pastors in its hierarchy, with Pastor Karen Kirlew becoming the first female pastor to head the century-and-a-half-old organisation.

“I also feel special and privileged seeing the progress that your faith community is making,” Sir Patrick noted. “Many of us will still have to catch up with you. I want to congratulate your President-elect,” he added.

The Governor-General urged the JBU members to freely give of themselves and their respective talents and to invest in the nation’s youths, reminding them of the scripture verse that states: “In as much as you do it to one of the least of these, you would have done it unto him”.

