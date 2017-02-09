Zero Tolerance for Child Pornography

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, addresses a press conference at Jamaica House on February 8. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, addresses a press conference at Jamaica House on February 8. Story Highlights The police have been instructed to take a zero tolerance approach to the prosecution of crimes related to the production, possession or distribution of child pornography.

The police have been instructed to take a zero tolerance approach to the prosecution of crimes related to the production, possession or distribution of child pornography.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, made the pronouncement during a press conference at Jamaica House on February 8.

“This is not new. This is in the law. That means the threshold for discretion for prosecution has been lowered to zero. All crimes of this nature that come into their knowledge must be prosecuted,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, Mr. Holness said the Government is investing heavily in capabilities to monitor not just traditional media, but social media for posts and videos that depict acts of criminality.

“I have asked the police to pay close attention to this. We have looked at several videotapes and posts on social media to make sure nothing is being placed on social media, which is a true crime, which the police are not aware of,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted, however, that some false information is being circulated on social media about crimes which serves to generate panic. He urged the public to utilise traditional news sources and be sensitive to the factuality of reports of abuse on social media platforms.

Mr. Holness also said that the police have been instructed to pay keen attention to reports of crimes that occur on public passenger vehicles (PPVs). He announced that all registered PPVs must remove all tints from windows by Monday, February 13.

He added that the police and the Transport Authority will also be intensifying operations to identify and prosecute persons operating illegal taxis.

The announcements follow increased reports of violence against women and children and allegations of kidnappings by individuals posing as taxi operators.