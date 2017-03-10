Wellness Fest in Kintyre

Director in the Department of Community Services and Development at the University of Technology (UTech), Paulton Gordon. + - Photo: Rodger Hutchinson Director in the Department of Community Services and Development at the University of Technology (UTech), Paulton Gordon.



The recently held community intervention activity in Kintyre, St. Andrew, dubbed ‘Wellness Fest’ and staged by the University of Technology (UTech), in collaboration with the Social

Development Commission (SDC) and other partners, is being hailed as successful.

Director in the Department of Community Services and Development at UTech, Paulton Gordon, told JIS News that the reaction by residents of Kintyre to the Wellness Fest was more than expected.

“Kintyre was very good! We got quite a buzz from the community. A lot of people came out and received their basic screenings. Before we even started, people were lining up. A lot of people brought out the elderly and were waiting in line to get access to some of the services we often take for granted,” he told JIS News.

Residents, he said, were particularly excited that the services were being made available virtually at their doorstep.

Apart from the SDC, several other stakeholder partners, including National Integrity Action (NIA), Citizen Security and Justice Programme (CSJP) and the Papine Development Area Committee (PDAC), gave their full support to the UTech intervention, which was held on March 2.

“In some of these communities, persons are not going to leave their houses to go to some of these organisations, so the decision to bring these services into the community was clearly a big plus, and they appreciated it very much,” he said.

Residents who turned up at the Wellness Fest had access to oral-health screening and basic medical checks, including diabetes screening and blood-pressure checks.

They also had access to information regarding basic civil documents, such as Taxpayer Registration Number, birth registration from the Registrar General’s Department (RGD), and Pension information from the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).