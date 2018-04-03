Volunteers for Compassionate Care Programme

Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, interacts with patients in the antenatal clinic, Victoria Jubilee Hospital, following the recent launch of the Compassionate Care Programme at the facility. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, interacts with patients in the antenatal clinic, Victoria Jubilee Hospital, following the recent launch of the Compassionate Care Programme at the facility. Story Highlights The recently launched Ministry of Health Compassionate Care Programme will seek to utilise the services of volunteers to improve the everyday care of patients in the public health system.

The Compassionate Care Programme is geared towards enhancing psychological wellness of patients within the public health system as a means of promoting speedy recovery.

Health volunteerism involves individuals and organisations giving time to assist in the care of patients and the overall advancement of health services without the expectation of monetary remuneration.



“An important component of the programme is involving volunteers in a structured way to assist, under supervision, with non-medical patient care. So, serving a cup of tea or combing hair or reading a book to a patient who is recovering from surgery will actually assist the healing process and should be encouraged. It is part of administering care with compassion,” said Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, in an interview with the JIS.

Integrating volunteerism in the health system, he added, will provide patients with added attention, while allowing healthcare workers to be more focused on their core functions and preventing them from experiencing burnout.

The concept of volunteerism has existed for sometime within the healthcare sector; however, under the Compassionate Care Programme, a more structured system will be in place at public hospitals and health centres islandwide.

Prospective volunteers will undergo a screening process in the form of an interview at the public health facility to which they will be attached.

There will also be background checks to ensure the suitability of individuals for admission into the progamme.

Persons who are interested in providing voluntary service within the Health Sector are asked to make contact with the Minister’s Office at 633-8103 where they will be directed based on their location.