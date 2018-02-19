US $110 Million Oyster Bay Hotel to Open June 1

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett. + - Photo: Claudia Gardner Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett. Story Highlights The Excellence Group Luxury Hotels & Resorts will on June 1, become the newest member of the country’s growing fleet of luxury brands with the opening of its US$110 million hotel in Oyster Bay, Trelawny.

With the opening, Excellence Group will join Royalton Resorts, owners of Royalton White Sands and Blue Waters, and Melia Hotels International, which operates the Melia Braco, as the three main internationally recognised brands to set up operations in Trelawny.

“Following the flurry of openings we had in 2017 with luxury brands such as the Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Zoetry Montego Bay, and Breathless Montego Bay, here we are again with another crowning jewel,” he beamed.



Ground was broken for the 315-room property last March.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, tells JIS NEWS that the opening of the world-class hotel brand will further raise the country’s stock as a premier destination for luxury travel.

“This is yet another testament to Jamaica’s ever increasing status as the top Caribbean destination for high-end travel. Attracting a luxury brand like Excellence is nothing to scoff at,” he said.

Mr. Bartlett also pointed out that the country can take pride in knowing that it is being viewed as a safe and stable destination to do business, adding that “the best is yet to come.”

The Minister said the pending opening of Oyster Bay is another feather in the cap for the people of Trelawny, who have been seeing a dramatic increase in their tourism offerings.

“In recent times, we have seen the opening of the US$4 million plus Good Hope Adventure Falls, the continued development of both the Falmouth pier and the town of Falmouth, and now the soon to be opening of Excellence Oyster Bay,” he noted.

For his part, Excellence Group’s Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Domingo Aznar said the project “is of great excitement for us to deliver the best Excellence product to date, and our first foray outside of the Dominican Republic and Mexico.”

“With Excellence Oyster Bay, we raised the standard to offer a whole new all-inclusive luxury experience for adults and we are confident that Jamaica is the perfect choice for it,” he told JIS NEWS.

Built on a private peninsula and located just 35 minutes from the Sangster International Airport, Excellence Oyster Bay will offer nightly entertainment, daily activities, eight world¬-class restaurants, nine bars, state¬-of-¬the ¬art fitness facilities, two beachfront swimming pools, a chill¬-out lounge with rooftop pool, the exclusive Excellence Club, and the brand’s famous Miilé Spa.