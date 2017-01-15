Two-Week Timeline for Completion of Bustamante Hospital Repairs

+ - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Story Highlights Health Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says repairs to the Bustamante Hospital for Children Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Kingston, which was damaged by fire, are expected to be completed within two weeks.

The Minister was addressing journalists following a tour of the National Chest Hospital in St. Andrew on Friday, January 13.

The fire, which occurred on Thursday, January 12, engulfed the ICU, resulting in several children being affected.



Health Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says repairs to the Bustamante Hospital for Children Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Kingston, which was damaged by fire, are expected to be completed within two weeks.

“(This is a) very important part of the hospital infrastructure, and we have to get it up quickly,” he said.

The Minister was addressing journalists following a tour of the National Chest Hospital in St. Andrew on Friday, January 13.

The fire, which occurred on Thursday, January 12, engulfed the ICU, resulting in several children being affected.

Dr. Tufton advised that the youngsters were recuperating quite well and praised the staff for taking swift action in response to the incident.

He indicated that the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) would be assisting by sharing its services with the Bustamante Hospital, in order to minimize the resulting dislocation.

The Minister further advised that the impact on other sections of the Bustamante Hospital was smoke related, resulting in the relocation of patients from those areas.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tufton said he was pleased with operations at the National Chest Hospital, and advised that the Ministry would be exploring possible expansion of the institution’s services.

Among the areas being considered, he indicated, are specialized services and the creation of an isolation area for cases deemed serious health risks.

“We are always at risk, and we have to prepare ourselves; this facility lends itself to that development,” Dr. Tufton added.

State Minister for Finance and the Public Service and Member of Parliament for Eastern St. Andrew, where the hospital is located, Hon. Fayval Williams, who was on the tour, pledged support for the expansion.