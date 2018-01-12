Troy Primary School to Be Renamed the Veronica Campbell Brown Primary School

The Honourable Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and Florette Blackwood, Senior Director, Sport Development and Monitoring Division in the Ministry examine the running shoes worn by Veronica Campbell Brown (right) at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Campbell Brown also presented one of her London 2012 running outfits to Minister Grange to be placed in the National Sport Museum. The presentation was made at the launch of the 2018 VCB 5K Run/Walk Race scheduled for Vere in Clarendon on January 21. + - Photo: JIS Photographer The Honourable Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and Florette Blackwood, Senior Director, Sport Development and Monitoring Division in the Ministry examine the running shoes worn by Veronica Campbell Brown (right) at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Campbell Brown also presented one of her London 2012 running outfits to Minister Grange to be placed in the National Sport Museum. The presentation was made at the launch of the 2018 VCB 5K Run/Walk Race scheduled for Vere in Clarendon on January 21. Story Highlights The Honourable Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport today announced that Troy Primary School in Trelawny which is the primary school attended by Veronica Campbell Brown will definitely be renamed for her as a tribute to one of Jamaica’s greatest athletes.

The Honourable Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport today announced that Troy Primary School in Trelawny which is the primary school attended by Veronica Campbell Brown will definitely be renamed for her as a tribute to one of Jamaica’s greatest athletes.

Minister Grange made the announcement at the Jamaica Pegasus today as she spoke at the launch of the 2018 VCB 5K Run/Walk Race scheduled for Vere in Clarendon on January 21.

“Plans are well advanced for Troy Primary which occupies a building which is over 100 years old to be renamed for Veronica. It is one of the Jamaica 55 Legacy Projects,” the Minister said.

She said also that the old teacher’s cottage at Troy Primary would be restored subject to approval from the Jamaica National Heritage Trust and that the school building and property would be renovated.

The eight-time Olympic medallist attended Troy Primary before going on to Vere Technical High School for her secondary education.

The Minister announced also that the contract had been signed for the erection of the Veronica Brown Statue at the National Stadium. “The VCB Statue will be done and ready for unveiling by the end of this year.”

Minister Grange said that Veronica Campbell Brown after enjoying an extraordinary career which had put her amongst those who are the world’s most successful track and field athletes, had decided to give back to Jamaica “in a big way” with the establishment of the VCB Foundation in 2011 and inauguration of the VCB 5K Run/Walk in 2016.

“As we know, the Foundation provides financial support and mentoring to girls attending Vere Technical High School, St. Andrew Technical High School and Troy and Erwin High Schools. The Foundation will expand to eight schools this year.

So far Veronica has given over Two Million Dollars of her own money to the work of the Foundation.

“Not surprisingly, being the athlete that she will always be, VCB also came up with the idea of a 5k Run/Walk providing an opportunity for supporters and well-wishers to join her on her mission to empower young women to achieve.

The event certainly has the endorsement and support of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.”

Saying that Jamaica’s athletes in general had helped “to put us on the map” and assisted immensely in strengthening Brand Jamaica, Miss Grange pledged that the Government would do all that it could to support the athletes.

She hailed Veronica Campbell Brown as not just being a great athlete but a great Jamaican woman.

The launch function ended with Veronica presenting Minister Grange with a pair of her running shoes from the Beijing Olympics and one of her running outfits from the London Olympics. The items will be placed in the Sport Museum.