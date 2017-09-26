‘SRC in the Community’ Exhibit Goes to Mandeville and Falmouth

Acting Manager of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the Scientific Research Council (SRC), Carolyn Rose Miller. + - Photo: Donald De La Haye Acting Manager of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the Scientific Research Council (SRC), Carolyn Rose Miller. Story Highlights Members of the public are invited to the Scientific Research Council’s (SRC) ‘SRC in the Community’ exhibition in Manchester and Trelawny on Tuesday (September 26) and Friday (September 29), respectively.

Acting Manager of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the SRC, Carolyn Rose Miller, told JIS News that the objective is to sensitise the public to the various services that the agency offers.

Mrs. Rose Miller said the SRC is working with the Social Development Commission (SDC) and the Parish Development Committees to identify local economic initiatives that need assistance.



The exhibits will be held at Caledonia Mall in Mandeville and the Falmouth town centre from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm each day.

She noted that persons with small enterprises such as juices, personal care and sauce operations, who are seeking opportunities to branch out, will be able to get assistance from the SRC.

“We hope to stimulate development in the communities by connecting with persons undertaking social-enterprise projects. We really want to encourage and support income-generating activities,” she pointed out.

The exhibitions will serve to showcase the products and services of the SRC and will feature vox pops and giveaways.

Mrs. Rose Miller explained that the SRC works with entrepreneurs to develop their ideas, products, formulations, packaging, labelling, and even take their products to market.

The agency provides technical assistance for its clients, allowing them to get their testing done as well as to standardise their products to ensure food safety and security.

The SRC in the Community exhibit aims to stimulate entrepreneurial activities in communities, identify agro-processing projects, and provide technical support and training in order to grow the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.