Speed Networking Features New Investors

Head of the Tourism Linkages Network, Carolyn McDonald-Riley.

The Speed Networking, which is in its fourth staging, is aimed at strengthening the linkages between local suppliers and players in the tourism sector.

The investors are scheduled to meet with various stakeholders in the hotel and tourism industry on the day of the event, which is scheduled for March 29, at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort and Spa in St. James.



In a recent JIS News interview, Mrs. McDonald-Riley, said that although they have not yet entered the tourism market, interest has been expressed.

“Recently, we received a call from someone who is desirous of setting up a great new attraction. They haven’t started yet, but they want to be able to meet with the hoteliers to say that we are going to be a part of the Jamaican landscape,” she said.

The event is expected to take the form of 15-minute meetings between managing directors, general managers and chief executive officers of local supplier companies of products and services, and owners and managers of properties, restaurants, attractions and other tourism entities.

Speed Networking continues to represent the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to improve linkages and increase business opportunities for local suppliers of goods and services in manufacturing, agriculture and other sectors of the economy with buyers in the tourism sector.

Mrs. McDonald-Riley is expecting that with this year’s staging, more local suppliers of goods and services will benefit.

“We have far more tourists coming here than the number of persons living in the country, so this represents a great opportunity for our local suppliers,” she said.

Meanwhile, supplier of beds and a participant in the event, Director of Therapedic Caribbean, Aswad Morgan, said that Speed Networking is a great opportunity to close deals.

“Any ambitious and forward-thinking organisation would find an opportunity like this mouth-watering. Speed Networking is one of the better platforms to get you the deals that you really need,” he said.