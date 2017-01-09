Security Minister Supports Defendants Giving Credible Information for Reward

Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague. (FILE) + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague. (FILE) Story Highlights Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague, says he supports offering some kind of reward to defendants in exchange for them giving credible information to the police that will lead to the arrest of hardened criminals.

“It must be something for something if we want to get credible and valuable information. I want the world to know that the police will not oppose bail if we can get the accused to give us information that can help in going after dangerous criminals,” the Minister noted.

The Minister said he will be discussing the matter at length with members of the legal profession, where they can all arrive at a consensus.



Addressing Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) personnel at the Half Moon Hotel, in St. James, on January 5, Mr. Montague said it is clear that for accused persons to cooperate with the police, there must be something on the table from which they will benefit.

“We have to look at all available options. Granting bail is a constitutional right, but there are times when the police can oppose it based on the circumstances. We are saying that if the accused can help us deal with a problem that will save lives or get criminals off the streets, we will not oppose the granting of bail. This is what I mean by something for something,” he added.

“We all just need to be on the same page with this. I know we all agree that this cannot be business as usual and that we have to collectively try to get this crime problem under control,” he emphasised.

His Worship Homer Davis said he agrees with Mr. Montague’s suggestion and will do everything in his power to assist.

The Mayor said the time has come for the citizenry to rise up and support the police against crime.

Mayor Davis said he is confident that good will prevail over evil and that the security forces will be given the requisite support to suppress crime.