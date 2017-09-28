Public Sector Energy Competition Deadline for Public Sector Agencies Extended

Contributed poster. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Contributed poster. Story Highlights The deadline for the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Programme (EECP) Energy Champion Competition has been extended to September 30.

The deadline for the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Programme (EECP) Energy Champion Competition has been extended to September 30.

Project Manager of the EECP, Jody Grizzle, explained to JIS News that energy consumption should be of concern to everyone.

“Saving on energy gives more money in the budget to do worthwhile activities,” she said.

She noted that the Government of Jamaica has been promoting cost-saving interventions in the public sector by installing energy-efficient appliances.

Many agencies have benefited from the programme.

This competition is part of that thrust to get public-sector agencies and employees to become more efficient in their use of energy.

All government agencies operating on their own energy meters are eligible for the competition, whether or not they were beneficiaries of the EECP implementation programme.

Additionally, the entities must be supported by the consolidated fund, and currently occupy Government-owned property.

Interested agencies may visit the website pcj.com, click on the tab EEC Programme, and complete the entry form.

In the meantime, Mrs. Grizzle said that public-sector individuals may also participate in the individual Energy Champion aspect of the competition, which will allow them to enter smaller contests on the EECP’s social media pages (Twitter; Instagram and Facebook).

Entrants in this aspect of the competition, which will also be opened until the end of December, will have the opportunity to win prizes twice per month.

Some of the prizes include tablets, smartwatches and baskets of energy-saving devices.