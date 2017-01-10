Prime Minister Holness Makes Historic Trip to the State of Israel

Prime Minister, the Most Honourable Andrew Michael Holness, O.N., M.P. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Prime Minister, the Most Honourable Andrew Michael Holness, O.N., M.P. Story Highlights Prime Minister Andrew Holness today left the island for a three-day visit to the state of Israel. The Prime Minster will return to Jamaica on January 15.

Prime Minister Holness will be accompanied by representatives from the National Water Commission, the National Water Resources Authority, the National Security Council as well as the Economic Growth Council and Ambassador Nigel Clarke.





Prime Minister Andrew Holness today left the island for a three-day visit to the state of Israel. The Prime Minster will return to Jamaica on January 15.

The Working Visit arises from an invitation to Jamaica issued several months ago, and forms part of Prime Minister Holness’ ongoing commitment to seek opportunities for Jamaica through deepened bilateral relations with various countries.

In Israel, he will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the two leaders are expected to discuss areas of potential cooperation on growth and economic development between both countries, such as security, agriculture, water resource management and Diaspora bonds.

Meetings will also be held with key Israeli officials and members of the private sector.

Through these engagements, Jamaica will seek to identify and capitalise on opportunities for collaboration and expanded exposure to best practices.

This aligns with the Administration’s drive to foster economic growth and prosperity through pioneering and sustainable policies.

Prime Minister Holness will be accompanied by representatives from the National Water Commission, the National Water Resources Authority, the National Security Council as well as the Economic Growth Council and Ambassador Nigel Clarke.

During the Prime Minister’s absence, the Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, Minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister will be in charge of government.