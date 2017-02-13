Police Pledge to Restore Order in St. James

Commanding Officer for the St. James Police Division, Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth, addressing the St. James Municipal Corporation’s monthly meeting in Montego Bay on February 9. + - Photo: Marlon Tingling Commanding Officer for the St. James Police Division, Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth, addressing the St. James Municipal Corporation’s monthly meeting in Montego Bay on February 9. Story Highlights Commanding Officer for the St. James Police Division, Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth, says the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) will be taking all of the necessary measures to restore order to the parish and make it safe for the residents.

Superintendent Nesbeth said the St. James police have received significant resources from the Government which were being strategically deployed to maintain a tight lid on criminal activities.





Addressing the St. James Municipal Corporation’s monthly meeting in Montego Bay on February 9, Superintendent Nesbeth said the police have collaborated with the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) in an effort to tackle the challenges with crime across St. James, with special emphasis on protecting women and children.

The senior officer said the security forces have been conducting operations in several communities regarded as hotspots.

These interventions, he added, have resulted in a notable decline in illicit activities which had spiked at the start of the year.

He said the police and the JDF have also been involved in a major community safety intervention programme aimed at strengthening the partnership between the security forces and residents as well as mentoring young people in a bid to dissuade them from engaging in crime.