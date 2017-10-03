PM Says NHT on Strategic Mission

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre), and Member of Parliament for Central St. Catherine, Hon. Olivia Grange (fourth right), with new homeowners at Berkshire Court, in Spanish Town, St. Catherine. Also pictured are some officials of the National Housing Trust (NHT). Occasion was the handover of house keys on September 29. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre), and Member of Parliament for Central St. Catherine, Hon. Olivia Grange (fourth right), with new homeowners at Berkshire Court, in Spanish Town, St. Catherine. Also pictured are some officials of the National Housing Trust (NHT). Occasion was the handover of house keys on September 29. Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the National Housing Trust (NHT) is on a strategic mission to construct houses close to where people work, to reduce travel time.

Emphasising the importance of persons residing close to where economic activities take place, Mr. Holness said houses will be built in sections of Heroes Circle in Kingston to accompany other developments in the area.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister informed the residents of Spanish Town that resources will be provided to correct a sewerage problem in the area.



He cited one such housing development as the $4.1-billion Ruthven Towers apartments, in St. Andrew, where 106 one-bedroom, 56 two-bedroom, and 12 three-bedroom units are under construction.

The Prime Minister was addressing a ceremony for new homeowners of Berkshire Court, in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, on September 29.

“We are building housing solutions in and around that area to accommodate the people who already live there and to encourage people who work there to own homes,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr. Holness told the gathering that the NHT is being used to not only build homes, but also communities, as part of a greater strategic plan to build cities where people can live and benefit from modern amenities.

Features of Berkshire Court include paved roads, storm-water drains, a central sewage collection/treatment network, potable water distribution network, street lights, street names and traffic signs.

For her part, Member of Parliament for Central St. Catherine, Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, urged the residents of the new community, to “pride yourselves in making sure that your scheme is the best in this constituency”, adding that she will be instituting a competition for best housing scheme.

New homeowner, Clinton Gordon, lauded the Prime Minister for making ownership of homes possible by amending the NHT loans arrangement to benefit low-income earners.

“More persons have the chance now to own a piece of Jamaica,” Mr. Gordon said.