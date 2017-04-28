PM Awards Medal to World’s Oldest Living Person

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, listens to Violet Mosse-Brown (right), as she reads the citation in recognition of her status as the first verified super centenarian from Jamaica and the world’s oldest living person. Sharing the proud moment is Mrs. Mosse-Brown’s long-time caretaker and friend, Elaine McGrowder. Mr. Holness travelled to Mrs. Mosse-Brown’s home in Duanvale, Trelawny, on Thursday (April 27), where he presented her with the Prime Minister’s Medal of Appreciation. Mrs. Mosse-Brown is the world’s oldest living person at 117 years old. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, listens to Violet Mosse-Brown (right), as she reads the citation in recognition of her status as the first verified super centenarian from Jamaica and the world’s oldest living person. Sharing the proud moment is Mrs. Mosse-Brown’s long-time caretaker and friend, Elaine McGrowder. Mr. Holness travelled to Mrs. Mosse-Brown’s home in Duanvale, Trelawny, on Thursday (April 27), where he presented her with the Prime Minister’s Medal of Appreciation. Mrs. Mosse-Brown is the world’s oldest living person at 117 years old. Story Highlights Calling her a national treasure and a global inspiration, Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Thursday (April 27) bestowed the Prime Minister’s Medal of Appreciation on Violet Mosse-Brown, the world’s oldest living person.

He made the presentation during a visit to the home of the 117-year-old in Duanvale, Trelawny.

Kneeling at the bedside of the super centenarian honouree, Mr. Holness told her that he was proud to be in her presence.

He said she is an inspiration to the nation and has brought the country a lot of positive attention.

“Violet, I want to give you this. You are truly blessed… and, who knows, maybe some of those blessings will rub off on me. You have brought honour to our nation and we, in turn, would like to honour you with the Prime Minister’s Medal, which shows our great appreciation for who you are as a person… and the inspiration that you have given to the country,” he said.

The Prime Minister commended Mrs. Mosse-Brown on her “tremendous” work ethic and healthy lifestyle practices throughout her life, noting that from all indications, she has been a model citizen, a community stalwart and someone who embodies proper values and attitude.

“I take note in your statement that you have lived long because you work hard,” Mr. Holness added.

“You have made it clear that a robust life, one with healthy eating habits and exercise is good for us. You have demonstrated that. You are a happy person, and that is inspiring. Just walking into the room and seeing that broad smile is very inspiring. I want to wish you continued blessings,” he said.

Mr. Holness also handed Mrs. Mosse-Brown a citation in recognition of her status as the first verified super centenarian from Jamaica and the world’s oldest living person.

“I don’t know where to begin… I don’t know where to begin…,” Mrs. Mosse-Brown responded, her voice full of emotion.

“God has chosen me for a purpose. I never believed I could live this long… to all of this 117 years, but God is good. I want to thank you all. Sometimes I laugh. God has a plan for everybody. I thank you all, and I wish God’s blessings for wherever you go… . I don’t know how much longer I will live, but God has a plan… God has a purpose. I want to thank you all for coming here,” she said.

Mrs. Mosse-Brown, who lived throughout the reign of Britain’s Queen Victoria, was born on March 10, 1900 in Duanvale.

When Emma Morana, who was born in Italy in 1899, passed away, Violet, who is fondly called “Aunt V”, became the oldest person alive in the world.