Parade Gardens Residents Benefit from Free Legal Service

Legal consultant for the Legal Aid Mobile Justice Unit, Attorney-at-Law, Sue-Ann Lowe, jots down information provided by Parade Gardens resident, Avril Morgan, at a community outreach in the area on Monday, March 20 . + - Photo: Michael Sloley Legal consultant for the Legal Aid Mobile Justice Unit, Attorney-at-Law, Sue-Ann Lowe, jots down information provided by Parade Gardens resident, Avril Morgan, at a community outreach in the area on Monday, March 20 . Story Highlights Residents of the Parade Gardens community in Central Kingston are the latest to benefit from the services of the Legal Aid Council’s Mobile Justice Unit.

Attorney-at-law, Sue-Ann Lowe, who is a legal consultant for the unit, told JIS News that residents were grateful for the services provided.

Parade Gardens resident, Karl Harrison, who enquired about the legal process for acquiring land, requested that the unit make regular visits to the community.



The unit was in the community on Monday (March 20) from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to provide free legal advice to residents.

“Persons are extremely happy… and what we keep hearing is that we are to continue the good work, because a lot of them otherwise would not have been able to get the information that we are giving them…because they can’t afford to pay a lawyer,” she said.

President of the Parade Gardens Community Development Committee (CDC), Sandra Duncan Buchannan, said residents were excited to have the unit in their community.

She told JIS News that with the help of the Citizen Security and Justice Programme (CSJP), the CDC “was able to mobilise persons to go out into the community to put up flyers and inform the residents that the mobile unit would be coming”.

She said the residents “were excited to speak with someone about some of the legal issues that they have”.

“The mobile unit is a good thing, and it needs to come here more often. Many people here do not have the money to pay for legal advice, and we need legal advice,” he said.

Another resident, *Stacey-Anne Green, who has a case before the Family Court, was eager to speak with the legal consultant about the best way to proceed with the matter.

“It felt good,” she said. “Parents like me need someone to speak with about certain cases. The consultant also encouraged me to show my child love and affection,” she shared.

The unit, which began operations in January 2017, provides free consultation, advice, and completes court assignments for clients with criminal matters.

The services are targeted at communities under the CSJP III, which is a multifaceted crime and violence prevention initiative of the Government, through funding from international partners, and is focused on building community safety and security.

Mrs. Lowe said as the unit makes its way across the country, the most frequent areas of concern have been land, divorce and criminal matters.

* name changed on request